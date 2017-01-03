Viral Video Showing Furniture Falling On Children Causes Concern Among Parents

In the past few days, a video has gone viral showing two toddlers climbing a dresser when it falls over landing on the one.

"It was very frightening and with kids you can never be too careful," said CJ Kanash of Millcreek. Kanash saw the video on his Facebook feed and couldn't believe it.

CJ and his wife, Julie have five kids in their home ranging in ages, which can be quite the handful. With kids always playing, the Kanash's have taken preventive safety measures in their home.

"We have outlet covers, we have little locks on cabinets in the house, but one of the biggest things is making sure the kids pick up after themselves," said Kanash.

As for the dangers of furniture, they educate their kids on what could happen. They know to not climb on furniture without supervision, and to keep the top of their dressers clean so they have no temptations.

"Well dressers are for your eye-glasses, or for maybe a glass of water. They're not for your toys, they're not for heavy items, there's no reason why you should be putting anything up there that is something you're going to want or need, or play with."

If you're buying new furniture, most come with signs or stickers urging of the dangers that can occur and tips on how to prevent them from happening.

"The other thing that we do provide with most of the furniture we deliver is kits to secure the back of the furniture to the wall," said John Schultz, CEO of John V. Schultz Furniture.

He said the screw kit is a great preventive measure to help prevent furniture tipping.

"It's simply two screws, one goes in the back of the chest or the dresser, the other attaches into the wall," explained Shultz.

In addition to securing furniture, there are other ways to prevent accidents.

"You never want to have more than one drawer open at a time, the other things is never really put anything heavy on top the chest or the dresser, so an example would be a TV."

According to Safe Kids Erie, TV furniture tip-overs are the most common and deadly, but by taking preventive measures, you can help ensure it doesn't happen in your home.

For more tips and statistics from Safe Kids visit, https://www.safekids.org/tv-and-furniture-tip-overs-0