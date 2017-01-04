Erie Police Investigate Stabbing Outside Tavern

Erie Police are investigating what led to a stabbing outside a tavern, days after a fatal shooting nearby.

Officers were called to Saint Vincent Hospital before 11 p.m. Tuesday for a stabbing victim.

Investigators say the woman, who was reportedly intoxicated when she showed up at the hospital, suffered a wound to the arm and cut on the hand outside Bogey's Tavern in the 2100 block of Buffalo Road.

Police say she is not cooperating with their investigation and did not pursue charges.