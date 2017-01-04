Two Charged for Kidnapping and Robbery

Two people are now charged as Erie police still sort out the details of what was originally reported as an attempted bank robbery in downtown Erie Wednesday afternoon.

Brian Camacho-Vera and Michael Johnson, both 24, face charges including kidnapping and robbery.

Police started investigating the incident when they were called to the Erie Community Credit Union at 12th and State Street around 12:40 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, a man identified as Rondy Williams and a woman identified as Debbie, picked up Johnson at a home along East 30th Street.

Williams told police he was driving near 13th and Parade when Johnson pulled out a gun and told him to get into the back seat while threatening to kill him and his family.

The victim told police he got into the back seat of his own vehicle and Williams got into the drivers seat and drove back to the same home on East 30th Street and picked up an unknown man, later identified as Camacho-Vera, who got into the passenger seat.

The victim told police Camacho-Vera pulled out a box cutter and threatened to "cut off Williams' fingers."

The duo then allegedly drove him to a bank in Pittsburgh where Johnson demanded he get money.

Williams told police the four of them were snorting cocaine, while they were in the vehicle on the way to Pittsburgh.

When Williams could not retrieve money from that bank, police say Johnson drove Williams back to Erie to the Erie Community Credit Union.

Johnson parked his car. That's when the victim said a man, later identified by the victim as Machano Johnson, followed him into the credit union to get money.

Williams approached the teller and asked her to call the police.

Machano Johnson left the credit union while Williams waited with credit union employees for police to arrive.

The suspects allegedly drove away in Williams' vehicle.

Williams showed police the home on East 30th Street where he originally picked up the suspects. Police served a search warrant and filed the charges against Johnson and Camacho-Vera overnight.

Machano Johnson has not been charged with anything as of yet.

Erie Police are still investigating.