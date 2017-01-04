Erie County Prison Employee Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman

An Erie county prison employee finds himself on the wrong side of the prison bars.

Terry Roberts was arraigned Wednesday on several charges including aggravated assault, stalking, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and reckless driving.

Roberts is accused of following a woman in a vehicle, threatening the male driver, and ramming his vehicle into their car as they tried to get away.

Police say he then chased them through city streets as the victims were trying to get to the police station.

According to the criminal complaint, Roberts tried several more times to ram their car as he chased them.

The victim was able to call police, and officers pulled him over around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday at 7th and Peach street.

Investigators say the woman suffered minor injuries from the collision.

The Erie County Executive's Office confirms to Erie News Now Roberts is a counselor at the Erie County Prison.

County Director of Administration Gary Lee says Roberts has been placed on unpaid administrative leave while the case is investigated.

Lee says the County Executive's office will not comment further because it is a personnel issue.

According to court documents, Roberts is free on bond.