Erie Man in Prison After Major Drug Bust

Anthony Billinger Anthony Billinger

An Erie man's in prison, after a major drug bust in the city, which netted police about $20,0000 worth of illegal drugs.

He's 43-year-old Anthony Billinger, of Erie.

After an investigation by area drug agents, police served a search warrant at his Chautauqua Boulevard home Tuesday afternoon.

They discovered a loaded handgun, 20 grams of heroin worth about $5,000 on the street, and five ounces of cocaine with a street value of about $15,000 dollars.

They also found a small amount of marijuana.

Billinger was reportedly on state parole at the time of his arrest.

He's now in the Erie county prison under a $50,000 bond.

--->
