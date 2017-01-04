Interstate 90 Reopens After Multiple Vehicle Crash - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Interstate 90 Reopens After Multiple Vehicle Crash

Posted: Updated:

Interstate 90 westbound has reopened from Exit 27 (Route 97) to Exit 24 (Route 19) following a multiple vehicle accident.

PA State Troopers did not give a number for the vehicles involved but said about 5 semi's and half-dozen other vehicles.

No one was trapped. One man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

State Police and volunteer firefighters responded to the scene around 3 p.m.

The interstate reopened to traffic around 6:05 p.m.

