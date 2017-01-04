Local Law Enforcement Will Pay Their Respects to Fallen PA State Trooper

This week, dozens of local law enforcement officers will travel to Altoona, to pay their respects to a fellow officer, killed in the line of duty.

The young Pennsylvania State Trooper was killed in action on Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver was shot, while responding to a reported violation of a protection-from-abuse order, near Altoona.

And on Thursday, he will be laid to rest after a funeral service with full State Police honors.

Troopers all throughout the Commonwealth are morning his loss, including all of those in Troop E, Erie.

A contingent of more than 35 troopers, from command staff on down, will travel to Altoona Thursday morning, to pay their respects to this 23-year old trooper, who paid the ultimate sacrifice, "Some of the guys going down went to school with him and knew him well, some may not have known him at all, but we do know that he was a brother who was out there doing the same job we are, " said State Police Trooper Steve Oler.

"We lost a family member, PSP, all of us that have sworn an oath to serve the citizens of the Commonwealth, we're all family and it's important for us to show that solidarity and that family component when something like this tragic happens to one our our brothers or sisters," said State Police Lieutenant Wayne Kline.

Erie Police Chief Don Dacus, along with other command staff and several off-duty Erie police officers also plan to travel to Trooper Weaver's funeral services Thursday.

Chief Dacus says while their uniforms may be different, the loss felt by every man and woman who wear one, is the same, "When anything like this happens whether it be in another state, whether it's Dallas or Louisiana, it impacts every police officer because you realize it personally affects you because you know that we're all doing the same job, and it hits home," said Dacus.

Trooper Weaver's funeral is Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. a the Blair County Convention Center.