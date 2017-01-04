Woman Fears Brother's Body Still Among Rubble After North East Fire

A North East man has been missing for several days, and his sister believes he could have died in a devastating fire last Friday. She says his body could still be buried in the rubble.

The talk of the town in North East these days is where is 60-year old Timothy Green. Green's sister is fearful that her brother died in a fire Friday, even though a fire marshal says otherwise.

The home Green used to own on West Main Street has been reduced to charred rubble. Firefighters believed Green was still living inside the home at the time of the fire. The fire marshal had an excavator lift the debris piece by piece to determine if any bodies were underneath. State Police Fire Marshal Jason Sider told Erie New Now today that the search was thorough, and he is positive that no bodies are among the rubble.



But, Green's sister is not convinced. Wendy Post says her brother hasn't been seen since before the fire, and even though he did not drive, he would have popped up by now at a store to buy coffee and cigarettes, or he would have made an appearance at a local bar.



The rubble has not been cleared, Post has a dreadful feeling her brother may be in that debris, despite the fire marshal's search.

"The only thing I can say is that if they would get a cadaver dog in there, it would definitely give us some piece of mind. Just by saying they went over it thoroughly does not give me any piece of mind," she said.

Acting North East Police Chief Daniel Schenk says he cannot comment on the fire investigation, but says he hopes Green will come forward so everyone can be assured of his welfare.







