Historic Elk County Hotel Destroyed By Fire

A historic hotel in Elk County, Pennsylvania is destroyed and the hotel's current owners who were living there, are now looking for a permanent home. The Highland Hotel in Highland Township caught fire just 90 minutes after the bar closed, Tuesday morning.

The fire chief says people started to crawl out the window to escape.

It's a highland township landmark. The place was originally a stage coach stop in the 1800's.

Officials say because of windy conditions and a limited water supply, it took a dozen fire departments from four different counties to fight the flames.

State police say three people were rescued, including the owner and her husband.

Neighbors say the Highland Hotel was so much more than a place to eat and drink. Fire officials say a wood stove in the hotel will be examined as the potential cause for the fire.