King Holiday Events Come Home to Martin Luther King Center in Erie

The Martin Luther King Center in Erie unveiled plans for the annual King Holiday celebration, and also told us about the first real effort to collaborate with Erie's other neighborhood centers.

The theme of the annual Martin Luther King celebration is "Bringing the dream home, connecting to our roots." Under that theme, the awards dinner is moving from a hotel ballroom, back to the Martin Luther King Center at 312 Chestnut Street. The keynote speaker is an Erie native who grew up with the benefits of the King Center. Samuel Epps, who went to high school in Erie, and college at Penn State Behrend, now serves as political director of "Unite Here Local 25" in Washington, D.C.

The luncheon after the annual march on the official Martin Luther King holiday is also making the move, from Gannon University back to the MLK Center. Executive Director James Sherrod told Erie News Now, "We've been around for about 50 years now and it was significant that we bring all the activities for the King holiday back into where they actually started. Connecting to our roots goes with how this agency started, a group of community people getting together and wanting to do something that would impact and change lives in our community."

The commitment back to its roots comes as the same time the center is making a new commitment to collaborate with Erie's other neighborhood centers, the John F. Kennedy Center and the Booker T. Washington Center. They applied jointly to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and just received 225-thousand-dollars in state tax credits, a 55% improvement by working together. "We submitted an initiative just this past October to DCED, a joint proposal to provide services from Cranberry Street to Bird Drive, the Bayfront to 28th Street as joint organizations," Sherrod said, "so this is our first initiative, we'll see how that rolls out. I think people are going to be pleased with what we're doing."

Sherrod said the centers are not ready to detail everything to the community yet, but says people will see them working more collaboratively in 2017. Because of their operating costs and shrinking social service dollars, the three centers were asked to consider how they might come under one umbrella and be self-sustaining without compromising neighborhood services from daycare and after school care to programs for senior citizens. Sherrod says they want to retain their identities and support their strategic neighborhood needs. "I think we're all going to at this point continue with our own singular identities, but you'll see a lot of cross service delivery, a lot of cross staffing as we begin to really plan out where we're going in 2017.

As for coming back to the center named for Dr. Martin Luther King, to observe the King holiday, Sherrod says King would approve. "And I think that's what King really wanted, community to be together on one accord, working together toward one initiative."





