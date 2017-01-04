Erie City Council to Appeal Tax-Exempt Status of Two Bayfront Hotels

Erie City Council is officially appealing the ruling on the tax-exempt status of two bayfront hotels.

On Wednesday, in a unanimous decision, Erie City Council approved a resolution that will allow City Solicitor Greg Karle to appeal the tax-exempt status of the Bayfront Sheraton and Courtyard Marriott.

“I think the sense of the council, as I read them, is that their intention is to press the case as far as it needs to be pressed for resolution.” said Karle.

In December, Erie County Board of Tax Assessment Appeals ruled that under the state's convention center law, the hotels would remain tax exempt.

Karle argues that it is unconstitutional for the two hotels not to pay property taxes, when other hotels in the county are taxed.

"It's part of a bigger issue,” said Erie City Council President Casimir Kwitowski. “It goes to the problem of how we deal with the rest of the land down there, future developments that might involve government money."

As the case heads to court, Erie City Council has approved a $5 million grant application for the Harbor Place project on the bayfront.

It’s a $150 million project that will transform the 12 acres of land near the Maritime Museum and Blasco Library.

Scott Enterprises plans to build two hotels, townhouses, and condominiums, along with retail and office spaces.

"It's going to be a great kick-start to help get our project going,” said Scott Enterprises Vice President Chris Scott. “We're really happy that they approved it and it's going to be a great project when it is finished."

All of the buildings on the Harbor Place property will be taxed.

"Everything we build down there will be on the tax rolls,” said Scott. “We're more than glad to pay our fair share of taxes and obviously we want to help the city out also, so it's something we're really proud of, and look forward to moving forward on this pretty quickly."

Scott says the neighboring hotels on the bayfront should also pay taxes.

“I don't think it's right or fair that they don't pay their fair share of taxes,” said Scott. “They have the ability to. They really don't have interest in doing it, and it's just not fair."

The Erie County Convention Center Authority, which owns and operates the Sheraton and Marriott, declined to comment on the city's decision to appeal.