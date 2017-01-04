Multiple Vehicle Accident Shuts Down I-90 For Several Hours - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Multiple Vehicle Accident Shuts Down I-90 For Several Hours

"I seen a truck go into the medium left side. Cars on my right, I had no choice. There was no stopping immediately," Jeff Heavner described the scene on I-90 Wednesday afternoon.

Heavner was driving a car carrier westbound on Interstate 90 when he became involved in an accident that shut down the Interstate from the State Street to Peach Street exits.

"I hit the guy straight on in front of me...one or two other trucks came in behind, hit me," said Heavner.

Pennsylvania State Police said about a dozen vehicles were involved, with half being semi's. Heavner was the only one taken to the hospital due to minor injuries, his truck completely totaled.

Another truck driver, Zein Cooter avoided the crash but had a front row seat to the chaotic scene as it unfolded.

"They were going fast.. I mean the roads were way too slick to be driving the speeds they were driving," said Cooter.

Both drivers say it was clear at first, but then it became a white out forcing them to slam on their brakes.

"I mean everything was gone. You couldn't see nothing. Then all I see was taillights with everybody going all different directions," explained Cooter.

Emergency crews were able to clear the interstate, two hours earlier than expected.

Both drivers caution everyone to slow down, especially with these winter weather conditions.

"Be careful, be safe driving," said Heavner.

"Slow down, when it's like this slow down. You ain't going to stop. Just slow down," stressed Cooter.

As of 9:00 p.m. speeds are still reduced to 45 miles per hour both directions on Interstate 90.

