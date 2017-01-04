Erie School District to propose sports program consolidation

The Erie School District is now looking at an unusual place to save money: the gym.

Athletic Director John Dahlstrand wants the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and District 10 to let the district consolidate each of its 20 sports programs into one team for each sport.

"It would probably run between $300,000 and $400,000, which would be a 60 percent savings," Dahlstrand estimated.

The proposal effects high school sports only. It follows up a district-wide sports co-op announced last January that combined low-enrollment sports, like golf and tennis, at Strong Vincent, Central Tech, and East high schools.

"I have some support at the District 10 level, but it's very difficult to get things approved by the PIAA," he said.

"It would certainly save us a lot of money," said Dr. Jay Badams, superintendent. "But it would also allow our students to compete on more competitive teams."

Dahlstrand told the Erie School Board Wednesday night that competitive nature could hurt the district's chances to get this passed. The PIAA classifies schools by enrollment, forbidding co-op teams to exceed their normal levels, which Dahlstrand says Erie schools do in all sports.

He hopes the district's financial watch status will grant an exception.

"It would not set precedent anywhere because no one else is in our status," said Dahlstrand.

The cuts would not take effect until the 2018-19 school year. But district officials are already accounting for the changes in this year's budget.

"If there is no additional funding for us, then we will have to look at some of the more drastic cuts that are in the recovery plan," said Brian Polito, the district's chief financial officer.

That recovery plan the district submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education in December remains under review. A briefing before state education Secretary Pedro Rivera is expected by Jan. 27.

If all goes according to plan, Badams said, funding to help close the district's $10 million budget deficit next year could be included in Gov. Tom Wolf's preliminary budget, scheduled to be announced Feb. 7.

"We'll probably have four or five more questions the state will want us to clarify before they'll ultimately accept or approve our plan," said Badams.

Badams is still scheduled to interview for a superintendent job in Vermont Thursday. He confirmed to Erie News Now Wednesday night he is being considered for another superintendent position for a school district that borders Vermont and New Hampshire, School Administration Unit 70.

So far, no offers have been made, Badams said.