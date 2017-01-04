Victims Identified in Fatal Meadville Shooting

Investigators have named the two people found dead inside a Meadville home Wednesday evening.

The coroner says Twuan Hamilton, 30, and Sarah Schaaf, 28, each died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Schaaf's mother discovered both of them dead in the bedroom of a home in the 800 block of Brawley Avenue. Their one-year-old child was also found in the same room but was unharmed.

Investigators say they believe Hamilton shot Schaaf before turning the gun on himself. They were called to the home around 6:47 p.m.

Meadville Police say they have responded to domestic disturbances involving Schaaf and Hamilton at the residence in the past.