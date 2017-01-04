Blustery Breeze, Lake Effect Snow and Single-Digit Wind Chills for End of Week

Blustery lake effect snow squalls will continue overnight, with the heaviest and most intense bursts of snow near the lakeshore. With that said, there will be occasional breaks in the snow as the snowbands migrate north and south. Lows will fall to 18 degrees in Erie, but wind chills will be in the single digits.



Thursday will be cloudy and still breezy with additional lake effect snow, especially near the lakeshore and in the northern part of the area. Highs will struggle to 24 degrees.



Additional periods of lake effect snow will occur as the week comes to a close on Friday. Through Friday night, accumulations of 6" to 12" are likely for the City of Erie and the lakeshore, but to the east of the City, 1 to 2 feet of snow will be likely in places like Wattsburg and into the Chautauqua Ridge. Meadville and Warren should remain in the 3" to 6" range.

A Lake Effect Snow Advisory is in effect for Erie and Warren Counties.



A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties through Friday night.

Gale Warnings are in effect on Lake Erie.



Recent Storm Reports...



Top wind gusts:

* Dunkirk, NY Lighthouse: 57 mph

* Presque Isle: 56 mph

* Conneaut, OH: 52 mph

* Dunkirk, NY Airport: 46 mph

* Erie: 46 mph

* Meadville: 45 mph



Tree down: 300 block of West 10th Street in Erie



Snow reports So Far:

* Cranesville: 6.0"

* Harborcreek Township (Inland): 5.0"

* Saegertown: 2.0"

* Amity Township: 2.0"

* Jefferson, OH: 1.8"

* Millcreek Township: 1.5"



Before the cold air arrived, we saw a good deal of rain on Tuesday. Tuesday's top rain totals:

* Springboro: 0.90"

* North East: 0.81"

* Fredonia, NY: 0.80"

* Sandy Lake: 0.75"

* Sharpsville: 0.74"

* Jackson Center: 0.73"



Be safe, and bundle up over the next few days. - Geoff Cornish