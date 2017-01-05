Fire at East Erie Apartment Complex Ruled Accidental

Fire investigators have ruled an early morning fire at an east Erie apartment complex as accidental due to careless smoking.

It broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday at one of the buildings in the Northview Heights Apartments on McClelland Avenue.

It looks like the flames started in one of the third floor apartments.

Everyone got out of the building okay. Crews temporarily moved the affected residents into one of the other buildings in the complex.

They had the fire out in less than 30 minutes, but there is some cleanup work ahead.