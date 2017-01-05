East Grandview Kmart to Close

Erie News Now learned that an east side Kmart department store will soon be shut down.

The Kmart in the East Grandview Plaza is on a list of Kmart stores being closed across the country.

No specifics yet from the company, other than the closing will happen early this year.

On Wednesday, the company informed workers at 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores that their locations would be closing.

The announcement is the second round of cuts at Kmart and Sears.

They say most of the stores will be closing their doors by the end of March.