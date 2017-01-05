Two Suspects Sought in East Erie Store Robbery

Police are searching for two men who reportedly robbed an east Erie store Thursday .

Officers were called to the Metro PCS store in the 2400 block of Parade Street just after 11:30 a.m.

Workers told police two black men, who covered their faces and dressed in black, showed a Glock handgun and robbed the store.

Both were last seen running north on Parade Street for a block before heading west.

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie Police at 814-870-1120.