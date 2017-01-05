Dog Attacked, Killed by Coyote; Millcreek Police Issue Warning

Millcreek Police are warning township residents to keep an eye on their pets after a coyote attacked and killed a dog.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of West 38th Street for the attack around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Animal investigators determined the dog's death was caused by a coyote.

Anyone who sees a coyote is asked to call Millcreek Police at 814-833-7777.

This comes after another attack on a Millcreek dog by a coyote, back in May. A 15 pound dog named Crosby was cornered on his back patio.

Owner, Anna Marie Kodba says, in the almost 30 years she lived there, she's never seen a coyote in her yard.

But her dog was whisked away from her property and later found, up the street, by her son.

The dog was alive, but didn't make it.

Millcreek Animal Control officer, Timothy Stevenson said at that time, there were four known coyote dens in the township. He says that's still the case right now.

Stevenson says, if warranted, animal control will destroy a coyote in the township. One of the coyote dens is near Asbury Road, in the area of where the two

attacks happened. It's a reminder that pet owners are encouraged to eliminate any type of food source for a coyote, which can include small dogs, and if you

see a coyote, make a loud noise, like blowing a whistle or clapping your hands to shoe them away. ###

.###