Dog Attacked, Killed by Coyote; Millcreek Police Issue Warning - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Dog Attacked, Killed by Coyote; Millcreek Police Issue Warning

Posted: Updated:

Millcreek Police are warning township residents to keep an eye on their pets after a coyote attacked and killed a dog.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of West 38th Street for the attack around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Animal investigators determined the dog's death was caused by a coyote.

Anyone who sees a coyote is asked to call Millcreek Police at 814-833-7777.

This comes after another attack on a Millcreek dog by a coyote, back in May. A 15 pound dog named Crosby was cornered on his back patio.

Owner, Anna Marie Kodba says, in the almost 30 years she lived there, she's never seen a coyote in her yard.

But her dog was whisked away from her property and later found, up the street, by her son.

The dog was alive, but didn't make it.

Millcreek Animal Control officer, Timothy Stevenson said at that time, there were four known coyote dens in the township. He says that's still the case right now. 

Stevenson says, if warranted, animal control will destroy a coyote in the township. One of the coyote dens is near Asbury Road, in the area of where the two

attacks happened. It's a reminder  that pet owners are encouraged to eliminate any type of food source for a coyote, which can include small dogs, and if you

see a coyote, make a loud noise, like blowing a whistle or clapping your hands to shoe them away. ###
.###

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com