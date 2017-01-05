Fire Marshal Again Searches North East Fire Scene for Missing Man

Erie News Now has an update on a story broadcast yesterday concerning a missing man in North East.

Timothy Green, 60, has been missing since a house fire that occurred last Friday. Firefighters searched the rubble with an excavator, and determined that Green was not buried underneath.



The search did not satisfy Green's sister, Wendy Post. Five days later, she feared her brother was still among the debris. since he has not been seen, by anyone, around town. The Erie News Now interview with Post prompted the State Police fire marshal to make another search of the debris this morning. Once again, nothing was found.



Anyone with information on the missing man is asked to contact North East Police.###