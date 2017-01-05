Nearly $2 Million in Grants Help Local Nonprofits - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Nearly $2 Million in Grants Help Local Nonprofits

Posted: Updated:
Grant Awards Grant Awards

A major boost today for a lot of local nonprofits.

The Erie Community Foundation and the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority this morning handed out $1.8 million in grants during a reception at the Booker T. Washington Center.

Some of the largest grants include $90,000 to preserve and protect Asbury Woods Nature Center in Millcreek, a $25,000 grant to the Erie Zoo for a new lion exhibit, and a $24,000 grant to the Booker T. Washington Center for youth athletic programs and character building.

Mike Batchelor of the Erie Community Foundation said, "There are certainly nonprofits that our small grants have strengthened over time. So they are now able to be more sustainable. the neighborhood centers have gotten stronger and better. We have helped them quite a bit the last few years."

Some of the other nonprofits  receiving grants today include the Experience Children's Museum, the Albion Fair and Community Country Day School.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com