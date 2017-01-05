Nearly $2 Million in Grants Help Local Nonprofits

A major boost today for a lot of local nonprofits.

The Erie Community Foundation and the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority this morning handed out $1.8 million in grants during a reception at the Booker T. Washington Center.

Some of the largest grants include $90,000 to preserve and protect Asbury Woods Nature Center in Millcreek, a $25,000 grant to the Erie Zoo for a new lion exhibit, and a $24,000 grant to the Booker T. Washington Center for youth athletic programs and character building.

Mike Batchelor of the Erie Community Foundation said, "There are certainly nonprofits that our small grants have strengthened over time. So they are now able to be more sustainable. the neighborhood centers have gotten stronger and better. We have helped them quite a bit the last few years."

Some of the other nonprofits receiving grants today include the Experience Children's Museum, the Albion Fair and Community Country Day School.