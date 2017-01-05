Nigerian army says it's recovered another Chibok girl

The Nigerian army has located another missing Chibok girl during an operation to arrest suspected Boko Haram terrorists, it said Thursday.

According to a statement from the army, the girl was found with her six-month old baby and told soldiers that she had been kidnapped from the Chibok Secondary School in April 2014.

"She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B, before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists," the army statement said.

The Bring Back Our Girls group confirmed to CNN that the recovered captive is a Chibok girl.

It has been nearly 1,000 days since 276 girls and women, ages 16 to 18, were herded from bed in the middle of the night at a boarding school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants. The kidnapping spurred global outrage.

As many as 57 escaped almost immediately, and one was found last spring.

On October 13, Boko Haram militants handed over 21 Chibok schoolgirls to authorities after a series of negotiations with the Nigerian government.

Another was found in November by the Nigerian army among a group that had escaped from a Boko Haram hideout in Sambisa forest. She was carrying a 10-month-old son.

But a total of 195 remain unaccounted for, according to Bring Back Our Girls.

The army said the latest girl to be freed is undergoing medical checks and will soon be released to the Borno state government.