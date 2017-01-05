Breneman to Lead Erie County Council in 2017

A new year brings new leadership to Erie County Council.

On Thursday, in a unanimous decision, Erie County Council selected Jay Breneman to serve as council chairman for 2017.

Breneman succeeds Erie County Councilman Andre Horton, who served as chairman in 2016.

Dr. Kyle Foust will serve as vice chairman.

According to Breneman, the biggest challenge for Erie County Council in 2017 is ensuring proper funding for services, despite the uncertainty surrounding casino money.

Erie County Council must also decide whether to establish a community college.

Breneman says improving the summer jobs program will also be a top priority, along with developing a long-term financial plan for Pleasant Ridge Manor.

“It's great to be able to lead county council in my fourth and final year as a council member,” said Breneman. “Particularly, in ensuring that the county remains strong and stable and also that we're able to lead and help serve our communities."

Breneman is also running for mayor in 2017, so he will not seek re-election for Erie County Council.