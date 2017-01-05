Youth hockey teams rejoice as JMC Ice Arena reopens

Youth hockey players back skating inside Erie's JMC Ice Arena is putting smiles back on parents' faces.

"Like I told Tim on the way down here, it was a good feeling to be able to drive and pull in here because this is home," said Dennis Haynes, standing at the glass with his friend Tim Maciulewicz watching their children compete.

The arena opened first the time this season Thursday night since a leak beneath the ice was discovered last September, nearly ending the season for the Erie Youth Hockey Association.

"It's definitely been challenging," said Bridget Dolak, a coach in the EYHA. "A lot of people consider JMC our home rink."

"There was no one skating for four months, but there were people in here working every day for four months," said Jim Babo, a grounds crew member at the arena.

Officials from the Erie Zoo, which owns the arena, have patched that leak with a new sealant never-before-used. They're hoping it's not just a temporary fix for the miles of tubing beneath the ice.

"As we go, we'll be setting the records for everyone else in the ice rink business to know how well this will work," said Babo.

The fix is welcome by the players and coaches. Their season schedule was switched around to different locations, days, and times. But thankfully, not shortened.

"Teams have a certain numbers of hours, and I just calculated our hours and we're not too far behind, so that's a good thing," said Dolak.

The Erie Youth Hockey Association is one group benefiting the most from the arena reopening. Until now, they've been practicing at the Erie Insurance Arena, even traveling out of state.

"Having practices for 10-year-olds in Jamestown (N.Y.) and Fredonia (N.Y.) and Meadville just isn't conducive to having a good hockey program," said Bob Catalde, EYHA vice president.

Catalde says that pushed back practice times, some nights until 9-10p.m. He estimates roughly one-third of his practices this season have been out of town, which is why he's happy to see JMC back and operating again.

"It's not a matter of convenience," said Catalde. "It's a matter of necessity for our league."

The arena is open for public skating this weekend, starting Friday night from 8:30-10:30p.m.; Sat.: 1:15-3:15p.m. and 8:30-10:30p.m.; Sun. 1:15-3:15p.m.

