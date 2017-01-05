Lake Effect Snow Continues, Wind Chills Near Zero... Dangerous Conditions on I-90 Again Tonight

Lake effect snow continues to fly, after a band of heavier snow pushed in from Lake Erie this evening. In the past hour, another accident occurred on I-90 near mile marker 17 in Erie County, PA, although the latest reports indicate that both eastbound and westbound lanes are again open.



Lake effect snow will continue to impact the area overnight, bringing a few additional inches of snow to much of Erie County (several inches to the higher elevations of the snowbelt), and perhaps a couple of inches to the south and southeast. Temperatures will fall to 16 degrees in Erie, and wind chills will remain in the single digits. Lake-effect snow showers will continue through Friday, although accumulations will be light

A Lake Effect Snow Advisory is in effect for the lakeshore portion of Erie County, plus all of Crawford and Ashtabula Counties.



A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for inland parts of Erie County plus Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties through Friday afternoon.



8% of Lake Erie is now ice-covered (mainly on the western, shallow end). Waves are still large this Thursday night, but with quieter weather arriving for Friday, the Small Craft Advisories will end in the morning.



Top snow reports so far:

* Perrysburg, NY: 25.0"

* South Dayton, NY: 16.0"

* Dayton, NY: 15.8"

* Sinclairville, NY: 15.0"

* Waterford: 12.5"

* Edinboro: 12.0"



Be safe, folks. - Geoff Cornish