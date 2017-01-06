Gannon Launches Neighborhood Improvement Plan - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gannon Launches Neighborhood Improvement Plan

Our West Bayfront Our West Bayfront

Gannon University today launched a new plan to improve Erie's lower west side.

Gannon is partnering with UPMC Health Plan, Erie Insurance and Marquette Savings to invest $1.675 million over the next six years.

The "Our West Bayfront" plan aims to improve the quality of life in the area from the Bayfront Connector to the west, West 12th Street to the south, Sassafras Street to the east, and Presque Isle Bay to the North.

Nearly 13,000 people live in the area.

The goal is to make their neighborhoods safer and more vibrant by improving housing, parks, and security.

The first areas the plan will focus on are neighborhoods near West 3rd and Chestnut, West 8th and Walnut, and Gridley Park.

