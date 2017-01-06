Ribbon Cut on Humane Society's New Pet Wellness Clinic

It's a big day for the humane society as the ribbon is officially cut on a new affordable pet wellness clinic.

The clinic is opening up right next door to their current location on Zimmerly Road.

The clinic will offer affordable spay and neuter services, as well as vaccinations. The humane society is partnering with the Glenwood Pet Hospital to provide the services.

The wellness clinic is designed to offer people in need a lower cost option to have their animals spayed or neutered. There is already one low cost clinic in the area, but the humane society says the need is still there in the community and that they are happy to open their doors.

“I’m thrilled, I'm absolutely thrilled. This has been a dream that we made a reality in one years’ time,” said Executive Director, Nicole Bawol. “It's absolutely phenomenal and I'm just so happy that we are not just going to be serving the orphan and injured animals of our community at our shelter, but we're going to be serving pet owners too and making sure that their pets are maintained too, Bawol added.”