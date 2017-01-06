Peek'N Peak Aims to Break World Record With Learn to Ski & Snowboard Event

It's national Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month.

January is the perfect month for it, and on Friday at the Peek'N Peak resort, beginners got a chance to give the snow sports a shot.

Nearly 100 beginner skiers and snowboarders bundled up and hit the slopes today at the Peek.

It's all part of the learn to ski and snowboard event.

For just $10.00 they all got a 30 minute lesson, it's an affordable way to introduce them to snow sports, "It's a great way to get good at the skills right off the bat," said Stuart Gates, the Peek's Snow Sports Operations Manager. "It's awesome to get outside and have fun, but if you want to get good at it right away, the best option is lessons," Gates continued.

And it's also part of a nation-wide event to try to break the Guinness Book of World Records, for the world's largest lesson.

The Peek was one of many ski resorts all across the country that offered lessons at the same time Friday afternoon.

Skiers and snowboarders we spoke with were excited for the opportunity, and to try out a fun, new sport, "The reason I was interested in snowboarding is because I heard it's sort of like skateboarding, but less pushing around on wheels, and it's softer when you fall," said Kaedon Naylor, who learned how to snowboard.

Lessons took place on Peek'N Peak's new terrain based learning platform.

And if you'd like to give it a shot, the Peek is offering buy one get one free lessons through the entire month of January.