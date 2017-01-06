Kitchen Fire Consumes Meadville Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Kitchen Fire Consumes Meadville Home

Posted: Updated:
MEADVILLE, Pa. -

What started as a kitchen fire quickly devastated a Meadville home. Eight fire crews battled the intense blaze that broke out at a home on Leslie Rd in Meadville today.
The fire began shortly before 4:00 p.m..
One woman was in the home at the time when the fire started, but she did get out okay. There are no report of injuries.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com