WATCH: Erie News Now Rides Along With City of Erie Snow Plows

It was all hands on deck, with the City of Erie's 20 trucks plowing and salting the roads.

Marc Sanderson, a driver for 25 years, said when this lake effect snow comes in like this, it makes it hard to keep it off the road. Within two hours a road he plowed was completely covered once again.

"What we're trying to do is keep the snow from adhering to the road," explained Sanderson.

The plow drivers each get a section in the city. Sanderson covers from State Street to Weshler, and 12th Street to the lake during an 8-hour shift.

They work in tandem to cover the area as quickly as possible.

"Otherwise you'd have to make two passes, one truck, we'd never get through. So this way here we can take the center aisle, he's putting everything to the curbside," said Sanderson of the truck behind him.

One of the biggest problems plow trucks deal with is when people park on the wrong side of the street on the wrong day. The odd-even parking in the city runs from 33rd Street to the Bayfront and Cranberry to East Avenue.

Director of Public Works, Doug Mitchell said these roads have to get done before 4 p.m., then the streets in the outlining areas get taken care of.

"Because there is a dense population and not a lot of off street parking, the odd/even goes into effect in the winter time," he explained.

The trucks plow every road in the city but alleys, and people not following parking instructions is one of the reasons they may not plow a road.

"A lot of the people don't like to park close to the curb, cause they don't want to get snow on their sneakers so then they park out on the street and we can't get through," said Sanderson.

In a perfect world, Mitchell said it would take a lot to ensure every road gets plowed several times during these lake-effect snowstorms.

"It would take 3-4 times the amount of equipment and manpower we have to be able to really see a difference, make an impact, make a bigger impact," said Mitchell.