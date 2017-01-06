Friday Night Feature: Audience Gets The Necessary Experience - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Friday Night Feature: Audience Gets The Necessary Experience

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

This week's Friday Night Feature is a group that plays at venues of all sizes, all over the region.

The Necessary Experience is made up of three guys who love playing all kinds of music! Always drawing in crowds, Necessary Experience can be heard playing anything from Michael Jackson to Journey to even some original works of their own.

The group has recently released their album, "The Seed." It features 15 original songs, including their YouTube hit, "The Way She Smiles."

The Titusville guys can be found on Facebook updating their fans with all their latest gigs and news.

This week, the guys played at Erie's Sunflower Club directly after their visit on Erie News Now.

The club's Entertainment Manager, Bill Vicos, told Erie News Now, Necessary Experience is one of their biggest bands they bring in. Fans love their upbeat music and variety.

They also have a great website where you can go to listen to their new album, look at pictures, and really get the "Necessary Experience"!

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com