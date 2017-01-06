Friday Night Feature: Audience Gets The Necessary Experience

This week's Friday Night Feature is a group that plays at venues of all sizes, all over the region.

The Necessary Experience is made up of three guys who love playing all kinds of music! Always drawing in crowds, Necessary Experience can be heard playing anything from Michael Jackson to Journey to even some original works of their own.

The group has recently released their album, "The Seed." It features 15 original songs, including their YouTube hit, "The Way She Smiles."

The Titusville guys can be found on Facebook updating their fans with all their latest gigs and news.

This week, the guys played at Erie's Sunflower Club directly after their visit on Erie News Now.

The club's Entertainment Manager, Bill Vicos, told Erie News Now, Necessary Experience is one of their biggest bands they bring in. Fans love their upbeat music and variety.

They also have a great website where you can go to listen to their new album, look at pictures, and really get the "Necessary Experience"!