Students "Gear Up" for High School Robotics Season

High school robotics season kicked off today for a few schools in the region.

One of those schools is Collegiate Academy.

The participating students have six weeks to design, build and program a robot to meet the specification set out by the governing body.

The students listened to an informational video and found out what type of games they will be playing in competition.

It also served as a chance to brainstorm for the upcoming season.

"Well I've learned skills such as machining, using tools things like that, so I've definitely learned that as well as how to work together as a team and collaborating on things," said 11th grade student Taylor Janiuk.

"It's not just building robots, its also making friends who have your common interests and building a family together all doing the same thing," added Emma Britton, a 10th grade student.

Fairview, Mcdowell and Harborcreek are also participating as well. The schools head to Pittsburgh and Cleveland to compete in March.