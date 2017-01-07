Troop 9 Honors Four Eagle Scouts

Four area young men achieved the highest honor in Boy Scouts, Saturday afternoon. Donovan Desrochers, Alexander Greissinger, Avelino Miraszek, and Joshua Norfolk can now call themselves Eagle Scouts from Troop 9.

"Proud of the example they shown to the troop members we have now. They're now going to be working their way up, they're a good example of what scouts is about,” says Troop 9 Committee Chair, Dan Rhodes.

After years and months of being in scouts, friends and family watched as the young men received their Eagle Scout honor. Only 4% of scouts make it to the Eagle level.

In order to receive this honor, the men had to do a service project. This ranged from creating a lend-a-book program at the Children’s Museum to constructing wooden bleachers.

While this may all seem like hard, physical work, you’ll be surprised by what the young men said was the toughest part of becoming an Eagle Scout.

"Organizing, having people come over, and doing all the paperwork for it,” says Avelino.

"Probably doing the paperwork for the scout project,” says Alexander.

"It's a lot of paperwork, it's the hard part, says Donovan.

"I'd say filing all the paperwork and filling all that out was the most difficult part of it,” says Joshua.

However, after all the hard work, and long hours of paperwork, the Eagle Scouts all have something they can be proud of.

"Seeing the people in the community that I did for, smiles, when they saw my project. Like, how well it turned out,” says Avelino.

"Just to say I made it to Eagle. Only 4 percent of kids go to scouting get to become Eagle. So, it's a great achievement,” says Alexander.

"As people can see me as somebody who can get stuff done, somebody people can turn to as a leader, and that you know, I can generally be trusted,” says Donovan.

"Dedication, really. Just making sure you put all the effort you can into something,” says Joshua.

As they move on through life, one thing will remain the same.

"You're always and Eagle Scout. Once you become and Eagle Scout, it's not like he was an Eagle Scout, he always is an Eagle Scout,” says Dan.