Troop 9 Honors Four Eagle Scouts - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Troop 9 Honors Four Eagle Scouts

Posted: Updated:
In Order: Avelino Miraszek, Alexander Greissinger, Donovan Desrochers, and Joshua Norfolk In Order: Avelino Miraszek, Alexander Greissinger, Donovan Desrochers, and Joshua Norfolk

Four area young men achieved the highest honor in Boy Scouts, Saturday afternoon.  Donovan Desrochers, Alexander Greissinger, Avelino Miraszek, and Joshua Norfolk can now call themselves Eagle Scouts from Troop 9.

"Proud of the example they shown to the troop members we have now.  They're now going to be working their way up, they're a good example of what scouts is about, says Troop 9 Committee Chair, Dan Rhodes.

After years and months of being in scouts, friends and family watched as the young men received their Eagle Scout honor.  Only 4% of scouts make it to the Eagle level.

In order to receive this honor, the men had to do a service project.  This ranged from creating a lend-a-book program at the Childrens Museum to constructing wooden bleachers.

While this may all seem like hard, physical work, youll be surprised by what the young men said was the toughest part of becoming an Eagle Scout.

"Organizing, having people come over, and doing all the paperwork for it, says Avelino.
"Probably doing the paperwork for the scout project, says Alexander.
"It's a lot of paperwork, it's the hard part, says Donovan.
"I'd say filing all the paperwork and filling all that out was the most difficult part of it, says Joshua.

However, after all the hard work, and long hours of paperwork, the Eagle Scouts all have something they can be proud of.

"Seeing the people in the community that I did for, smiles, when they saw my project.  Like, how well it turned out, says Avelino.
"Just to say I made it to Eagle.  Only 4 percent of kids go to scouting get to become Eagle.  So, it's a great achievement, says Alexander.
"As people can see me as somebody who can get stuff done, somebody people can turn to as a leader, and that you know, I can generally be trusted, says Donovan.

"Dedication, really.  Just making sure you put all the effort you can into something, says Joshua.

As they move on through life, one thing will remain the same.

"You're always and Eagle Scout.  Once you become and Eagle Scout, it's not like he was an Eagle Scout, he always is an Eagle Scout, says Dan.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com