Round Three Academic Sports League Competition

Saturday marked the third and final round of the regular Academic Sports League Competition. About 300 students from 23 area high schools put their knowledge to the test around this year's theme of World War II.

Round three, held at East High School, focused on economic and social science. Students also had a visit from a WWII veteran who lives at the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home in Erie, who shared his real life experience in the war.

As always, the contest wrapped up with the Super Quiz Relay. When the scores were in, we talked to some excited winners from the NW PA Collegiate Academy team, who came in first place. Soleil Rosenzweig a sophomore on the team said, "We definitely put in a lot of work before and after school but we really do come together as a team during all the competitions and all our hard work pays off." Her teammate Spencer Brennan a junior added, "Taking first place feels kind of amazing, right near the end it felt really suspenseful, as they were about to call McDowell's name and I'm so glad my team was able to get such a high score."

McDowell placed second, Seneca Valley's team came in third. Coming up next, teams will join in the regional competition held at McDowell Intermediate on February 10-11. The top seven teams after that round will advance to the state finals in Philadelphia in March.