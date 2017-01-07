Round Three Academic Sports League Competition - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Round Three Academic Sports League Competition

Posted: Updated:
Collegiate Academy team in first place at ASL competition Collegiate Academy team in first place at ASL competition

Saturday marked the third and final round of the regular Academic Sports League Competition. About 300 students from 23 area high schools put their knowledge to the test around this year's theme of World War II. 

Round three, held at East High School, focused on economic and social science.  Students also had a visit from a WWII veteran who lives at the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home in Erie, who shared his real life experience in the war.

As always, the contest wrapped up with the Super Quiz Relay.  When the scores were in, we talked to some excited winners from the NW PA Collegiate Academy team, who came in first place. Soleil Rosenzweig a sophomore on the team said, "We definitely put in a lot of work before and after school but we really do come together as a team during all the competitions and all our hard work pays off."  Her teammate Spencer Brennan a junior added, "Taking first place feels kind of amazing, right near the end it felt really suspenseful, as they were about to call McDowell's name and I'm so glad my team was able to get such a high score."

McDowell placed second, Seneca Valley's team came in third. Coming up next, teams will join in the regional competition held at McDowell Intermediate on February 10-11.  The top seven teams after that round will advance to the state finals in Philadelphia in March.

    

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com