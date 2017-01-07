Civil War Exhibit Opens to Public

Saturday was a special day at the Watson Curtze Mansion in the Hagen History Center on West 6th Street in Erie. An extensive new Civil War exhibit is officially open to the public.

Sacrifice, Valor & Grit kicked off today. You can now view a special collection of artifacts from the civil war. They document in particular the service and sacrifice of many from the Erie region.

To kick off the interactive exhibit, there were live performances by the Federal City Brass band. Historic reenactors were on hand as well, to share the significance of Erie's connection to the Civil War.

Tom Hansen, portraying Col. Strong Vincent said, "Today is the grand unveiling of a massive civil war display up here in Erie Pennsylvania at the Watson Curtze Mansion. It was purchased from a private collector who has the most extensive 83rd Pennsylvania collection in the whole entire world. And as Colonel Strong Vincent, who used to command the 83rd Pennsylvania, all the way up through Gettysburg, it's such an honor to be here to help celebrate this great grand opening."

The exhibit will be open to the public through Labor Day.