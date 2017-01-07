Sail Training for Flagship Niagara - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sail Training for Flagship Niagara

The Flagship Niagara League is hosting its annual winter sail training. Classes began today at the Erie Maritime Museum and U.S. Brig Niagara. The free classes are held two or three Saturdays a month from January through May. The training is open to the general public. It helps interested people develop the skills needed to sail on the brig Niagara.

Brent Hanely a volunteer from Tionesta going through his second year of training said, "As a new volunteer, you come in...you don't have any experience at all.  I had never set foot on a boat before I started volunteering, so they get you going.  You start talking about the history of the ship, why it's important that we remember what the Niagara did for the U.S. in the War of 1812. It's like a page out of history, that I get to live."

The Flagship Niagara League is a non-profit educational organization.

