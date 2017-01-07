Almi Clerkin Makes Official Announcement

Democrat Almitra "Almi" Clerkin officially kicked off her campaign for Erie mayor Saturday afternoon. The formal announcement comes after Clerkin unveiled her intentions in a video released on social media in December. At that time, Erie News Now reported on her decision to run.

Clerkin was surrounded by her family and a strong show of support from the community, as she outlined her platform of a "Better, Brighter, and Bolder future for the city of Erie.

Clerkin is the longtime executive director of the Erie Playhouse. She will be retiring from that post in August. Clerkin is part of a growing field of democratic candidates. Former city council woman Rubye Jenkins-Husband announced earlier this week. Next week city council member Bob Merski and former council member Joe Schember will make formal announcements they too will run in the democratic primary.