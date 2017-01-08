Bridal Bayfront Takeover

It may seem like we’re far off from typical wedding season, but the brides were out in full force for Star 104’s Bridal Expo and Showcase at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Cakes, rings, and of course dress could be found, everything a bride could hope for at the expo. Despite the blustery January weather, Christine Wells, owner of Bridal Elegance, says this is the perfect time for brides to get inspiration.

"Everyone kind of puts weddings on the back burner for November and December, because of Christmas. Two, everyone's getting engaged between Christmas and Valentine's Day. So, once January 1 hits, everybody is in wedding mode for the whole year,” she says.

Britney Landree came to finish up planning her July wedding.

"I like how there's a lot of different vendors, and there's a lot you can choose from. They're not just from Erie, there's a lot from Meadville and Edinboro, and around the area,” she explains.

One of the biggest highlights of the expo was the bridal fashion show. The show featured trends coming our way in 2017. Christine says “boho” is going to be a top trend.

While you can walk around and get some ideas for your wedding, the expo focuses on the bride. However, they didn't forget the special man in your life.

"They want their signature moment. So, their fun bow ties, fun socks. Actually, they've stepped it up a notch,” says Christine, after those styles were featured in the fashion show.

Stephanie Bauer is recently engaged. Her wedding may not be for a little while, but she’s taking notes on what to get ready for in the coming months.

"Well, we're looking for something different, kind of going casual, which is nice, away from the traditional black suits, so it was nice to get some new ideas,” she says.

While the expo gives plenty of ideas, brides will have to wait a little longer for what most are waiting for, “A bride is a bride, and she still wants the experience. So that's the most wonderful thing, everyone wants that "aw" moment. When they do get to say yes to the dress,” says Christine.

If you miss this expo, a different one will held January 14th, click here for more information.