Tax season is right around the corner, and the United Way of Erie is once again offering free tax preparation services.

Tax season officially starts January 23rd.

The free service is available to anyone with an income of $54,000 or less in Erie County. 

Theyll prepare your wages, interest income, state tax refunds, and the list continues. 

They ask that you bring all your W-2s, a copy of last years tax return, and social security card.

