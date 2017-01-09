Man Sent to Hospital After Train Collides with Car

A busy overnight for police and rescue crews in Erie as a train slams into a car, sending one man to the hospital.

It happened around 3 a.m. Monday, along the CSX tracks near 14th and Wayne streets.

The engineer called police to say there had been a collision.

When police and rescue crews got to the scene, they found one person, still conscious, trapped inside the wrecked car.

They used the Jaws of Life to get them out. An ambulance took the still unnamed person to the hospital. No word yet on their condition.

Erie Police are still investigating this incident.