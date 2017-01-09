Man Accused of Threatening Venango Bartender with Knife

A Crawford County man is facing charges, after police say he threatened a bartender and her boyfriend with a knife.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning, at DD's Bar and Grille on Cussewago Street in Venango Borough.

State Police say 33-year old Robert Conaway was intoxicated when he was asked to leave the bar. Troopers say he pulled a knife on the female bartender out in the parking lot.

The bartender's boyfriend soon got involved. Conaway allegedly threatened to attack both of them.

They managed to lock themselves inside the bar and call police.

Conway is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He now sits in Crawford County Jail with bail set at $35,000.