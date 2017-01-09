Man Accused of Threatening Venango Bartender with Knife - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Accused of Threatening Venango Bartender with Knife

Posted: Updated:
Robert Conaway Robert Conaway

A Crawford County man is facing charges, after police say he threatened a bartender and her boyfriend with a knife.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning, at DD's Bar and Grille on Cussewago Street in Venango Borough.

State Police say 33-year old Robert Conaway was intoxicated when he was asked to leave the bar. Troopers say he pulled a knife on the female bartender out in the parking lot.

The bartender's boyfriend soon got involved. Conaway allegedly threatened to attack both of them.

They managed to lock themselves inside the bar and call police.

Conway is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He now sits in Crawford County Jail with bail set at $35,000.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com