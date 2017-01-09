City to File Hotel Tax Appeal This Week - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

City to File Hotel Tax Appeal This Week

Lawyers for the City of Erie are expected to file court appeals this week of tax exemptions for two bayfront hotels.

Last week, Erie City Council gave the administration to go ahead to file the appeal of the ruling made by the Erie County Board of Assessment appeals.

The ruling said both the Bayfront Sheraton and Courtyard hotels are tax exempt under the state's convention center law.

Today, City Solicitor Greg Karle said his staff is working on the appeal and he expects the paperwork to be filed in a few days at the county courthouse.

The hotels would owe the city, county and school district about $1.6 million if they are ruled taxable.

