New Program Launched to Combat High Blood Pressure

A new local program unveiled today to raise awareness about the dangers posed by high blood pressure.

It is called check, change, and control.

The American Heart & Stroke Association is teaming up with LECOM to provide free screenings at nine locations over the next four months.

The goal is to enroll 150 people in the program.

They will get their pressure taken every two weeks and get advice on healthy eating, exercise and medicine that can bring pressure down.

High blood pressure affects one of every three adults and can lead to heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure.

And often there are no obvious symptoms.

Gina Klofft of the American Heart & Stroke Association said, "In Erie County on average, six people die every day from some form of cardio vascular disease or stroke. And one of the major risk factors is blood pressure that is not managed."

Fifty LECOM student volunteers will handle the blood pressure screenings and information.