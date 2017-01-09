New Program Launched to Combat High Blood Pressure - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Program Launched to Combat High Blood Pressure

Posted: Updated:

A new local program unveiled today to raise awareness about the dangers posed by high blood pressure.

It is called check, change, and control.

The American Heart & Stroke Association is teaming up with LECOM to provide free screenings at nine locations over the next four months.

The goal is to enroll 150 people in the program.

They will get their pressure taken every two weeks and get advice on healthy eating, exercise and medicine that can bring pressure down.

High blood pressure affects one of every three adults and can lead to heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure.

And often there are no obvious symptoms.

Gina Klofft of the American Heart & Stroke Association said, "In Erie County on average, six people die every day from some form of cardio vascular disease or stroke. And one of the major risk factors is blood pressure that is not managed."

Fifty LECOM student volunteers will handle the blood pressure screenings and information.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com