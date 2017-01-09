All Charges Withdrawn in October Home Invasion, Shooting Case

All charges filed against an Erie man in connection to a home invasion and shooting in early October have been withdrawn.

Duane Buckner, 34, appeared in court Monday morning for a preliminary hearing on assault, burglary, and weapons charges.

The prosecutor says the victims and witnesses failed to show up for a second time.

Erie Police say Buckner barged into a west Erie home and allegedly assaulted and threatened a woman before leaving.

Police say that victim then called her boyfriend who just left the home and decided to turn around.

According to the criminal complaint, he encountered Buckner, and they both fought and argued on the sidewalk.

As Buckner walked away, he reportedly turned and fired a gun at the man, hitting a nearby home.

Buckner was free on bond while he awaited his hearing.