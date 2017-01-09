New Statistics Show Decrease In Cancer Deaths

In the United States, cancer is the number two cause of death behind heart disease. With about 40 percent of men and 37 percent of women being affected.

Recent statistics from the American Cancer Society show since 1991, there has been a 25 percent decrease in cancer deaths.

"Of course there's no 'one size fits all' cure to cancer. We tend to try and cure cancer one cancer at a time and we've made some definite progress as this research shows," said Dr. David Seastone, an Oncologist and Hematologist at the Regional Cancer Center.

He said education and awareness plays a large factor in why these numbers have dropped.

"Things like screening colonoscopy, and awareness of breast cancer and screening mammograms really help identify cancer and treat it at an early stage," explained Dr. Seastone.

Other factors include new drugs, research and technology, such as being able to identify drugs that treat cancer without causing additional problems to patients. He cites advances made with lung cancer, which to this day is the leading cause of cancer death.

"For certain sub-types of lung cancer we have been able to identify agents that can specifically target a particular tumor type in lung cancer and essentially help patients live much longer than they previously could of just by using traditional chemotherapy," he said.

Another important factor is knowing what cancers have affected your family. It can help you take preventive measures and also help your doctors better address your symptoms.

"Knowing their family history can many times help clue you in, to make you think as a clinician, about something else that you might not otherwise have thought about."

Dr. Seastone also said people can lower their risk of cancer by staying up-to-date on screenings, and leading a healthy and active lifestyle.