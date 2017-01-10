Badams Not Chosen For Essex Westford Post, Hanover/Norwich Distr - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Badams Not Chosen For Essex Westford Post, Hanover/Norwich District May Announce Decision Tonight

Erie News Now has learned that Erie's Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jay Badams has not been selected for the superintendent position for the newly formed Essex Westford School District in Vermont.

The district released a statement on Monday saying that their school board has appointed Beth Ellen Cobb as Superintendent commencing July 1, 2017. Ms. Cobb, of Lyndonville, a career Vermont educator, is currently Superintendent in the Orange East Supervisory Union in Bradford where she has been employed since 2010.

The search committee interviewed seven candidates from a pool of 28 applicants, including Dr. Badams. He was among three finalists that the district referred to as "very capable and talented leaders."

Dr. Badams told Erie News Now last month that he is committed to seeing through the push to secure fair state funding for Erie's Public Schools.  He decided to apply to three positions in New England after visiting his daughter for her college parent's weekend last September.  Badams is still under consideration as one of three finalists for a superintendent position in the Hanover, NH/Norwich, VT school district. Badams took part in an all day interview in that district on Friday, January 6. The S.A.U., the district's School Administrative Unit is meeting in a closed session tonight. They may be prepared to announce a decision on the superintendent candidates as early as the close of that meeting.

