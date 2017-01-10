Warren County DA Seeks Re-Election

Warren County's District Attorney says his work isn't finished, that's why he is running for a second term in 2017.

Current District Attorney Rob Greene announced his bid for re-election Tuesday morning.

Greene has served in the position for the past three years.

He is also the Board Chairman of the Warren County Drug Task Force, and the Board President of the Warren County Children's Advocacy Center. The Children's Advocacy Center is set to open later this year.

Greene says he plans on continuing his efforts of reducing drug abuse in Warren County, and helping victim's of crime have a voice.