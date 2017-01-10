Propane Tank Fire Forces Evacuations in Warren-Forest County Area

About 100 people in the Warren-Forest County area were evacuated because of a propane tank fire.

The precautionary evacuation covered a four-mile area near Queen and Kelly Hill Roads, Warren County Public Safety Director Todd Lake told Erie News Now.

The fire was first reported around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Queen Pumping Station Road in Forest County.

The owner turned off gas to the tank and let the fire burn itself off, Lake said.

The Tionesta, West Hickory and Tidioute Fire Departments have been placed on standby, according to Lake.

Shelters have been set up for people who have been evacuated at the Tidioute and Tionesta fire stations.