Man Charged in Deadly Granada Stabbing to go to Trial

A The case against a local man charged with stabbing and killing his neighbor is moving forward.

A judge determined Tuesday there is enough evidence to send 40-year-old Joseph Oberlander to trial.

It's in connection to an incident in early December at Millcreek's Granada Apartments off Kuntz Road.

Millcreek Police say it started with a call about a man knocking on doors in one of the apartment buildings. Detectives say 32-year old John Trusty was trying to get someone to lend him their cellphone after a fight with his girlfriend.

When he initially knocked on Oberlander's door, Oberlander told police he answered the door and told him to "go to hell."

According to investigators, when Trusty knocked on Oberlander's door for the second time, Oberlander opened the door with a 4 inch pocket knife and stabbed Trusty once in his chest.

A detective testified Tuesday that Oberlander admitted to police to stabbing Trusty, but said it was in self defense. Telling police the night of the homicide that Trusty, "came at him with fists."

The defendant did not have any defense wounds.

Oberlander's Defense Attorney, Mark DelDuca, says after hearing Tuesday's testimony, a self defense claim is something they will explore, "There will be a couple of arguments that will develop following today's hearing, but certainly self defense is going to be one of them," said DelDuca.

The self defense claim is one the police and the victim's father, John Trusty, don't buy, "The lead detective said we're not buying that because as soon as you opened the door you had the knife in your hand. So to me, that in indicates intent," said Trusty. "And he also said today during the hearing that he (Oberlander) was not touched or harmed in any way, he presumed that something might happen," Trusty continued.

During Tuesday's preliminary hearing, DelDuca also questioned detectives about his client's mental state and his demeanor at the time of his arrest.

It's likely Oberlander's attorney will eventually request a mental health evaluation as well.