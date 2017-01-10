Millcreek Man Charged in Theft of Thousands from American Legion - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Man Charged in Theft of Thousands from American Legion Post

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police charged a Millcreek man Tuesday in the theft of thousands from a social club.

Charles Oakes, 53, is accused of embezzling about $145,800 over a two-year period from February 2013 to February 2015.

Investigators say Oakes was the manager of American Legion Post 742 in Fairview when he took the cash from the social club's small games of chance revenue. He was responsible for gaming operations as part of his job, State Police say.

Oakes was arraigned on felony theft charges Tuesday and released on $20,000 unsecured bond.

